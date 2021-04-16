Team Nigeria Ready for Tokyo Olympics, Says Sports Minister

*Athletes to camp in Lagos and Port Harcourt

Following the conclusion of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City on Wednesday night with impressive performances by some of the athletes, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has now shift focus to the Tokyo Olympics.

Expectedly, some of the home- based athletes who have qualified in their various events to be in Team Nigeria for the trip to the Far East, are expected to begin camping in Lagos and Porth Harcourt for final build-up.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, “with the successful completion of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, all our attention now shift to the Tokyo Olympics.”

“As the count down to the Games now less than 100 days away where our athletes are expected to signify to the world that we are ready and that we mean business.

“The successes recorded here (at Edo 2020) would propel us to achieving greater success in Tokyo.

“Preparations will now begin in earnest with the athletes to be camped in Port Harcourt and Lagos.

“We are also monitoring the performances of the foreign-based athletes closely,” stressed the minister.

The Minister commended the feats of Ifeiazibe Asagbe who won 15 medals in Swimming, 10-year-old Stephanie Onusiriuka who won three medals in gymnastics as well as Grace Nwokocha who won the women’s sprint double of 100m and 200m events to ensure her qualification for the Olympics.

