Plateau Senator Distributes Entrepreneurship Kits to 175 Constituents

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut has distributed empowerment kits to 175 members of her constituency, saying it’s in fulfillment of her campaign promises to improve the lives of members of the constituency.

Dadu’ut, who had earlier empowered 150 youths and women of the constituency with grants worth N3.75 million, said that the empowerment schemes were aimed at providing sustainable livelihood to the beneficiaries.

Represented by her Senior Legislative Aide, Maimako Bello, who distributed the items in Shendam, the Senator noted that such motivations would reduce the rate of unemployment and over-dependence among youths, and encourage productivity in the communities.

The beneficiaries were presented with water pumps machines for irrigation farming, grinding machines, and cash to facilitate start up their businesses

A beneficiary of the scheme, Nanko Bintim commended the Senator for her kind gesture, adding that it will go a long way to reduce poverty amongst the people of the district.

An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr. Nicholas Vongsing also commended the Senator for empowering the people, adding that the gesture will reduce poverty in the area. He also charged the beneficiaries to apply the machines to judicious use.

