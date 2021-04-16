NSF 2020: Okowa Assures Team Delta Handsome Rewards for Retaining Title

Omon-Julius Onabuin Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured the state’s athletes at the Edo 2020 edition of the National Sports Festival that he would keep his promise of handsome rewards for members of the state’s contingent to the just-cocluded games in Benin-City.

Okowa gave the assurance in a congratulatory message to ‘Team Delta’ for topping the overall medals table at the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 and for successfully retaining the overall title of the competition for the sixth time in a row.

He said that the young sports ambassadors deserved to be well rewarded because they have brought honour to Delta State by keeping their own side of the bargain with their impressive haul of medals at the sports fiesta.

The governor stated this in statement by his Chief Press Secretary

(CPS), Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba.

Team Delta, the defending champions of the festival, topped the medals table with a total haul of 304 medals, comprising 158 gold, 126 silver and 110 bronze medals.

The host, Edo State, came second with 129 gold, 104 silver and 108 bronze, while Bayelsa State won 56 gold, 55 silver and 58 bronze medals to place third.

Okowa said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate members of the victorious ‘Team Delta’ for once again bringing honour to our great state with their sixth consecutive victory at the National Sports Festival.

“Just like I said before your departure to Benin for the games, you all went through trying times preparing for the 20th edition of the festival and I am glad that by the grace of God, with discipline, perseverance and motivation, you have once again bought the trophy home.

“Although we had a stiff contest from the host, we were able to maintain our unassailable lead and we give God all the glory.

“Let me assure you that because you have kept your own side of the bargain by winning the competition again, the state government remains irrevocably committed to rewarding medalists at the competition.”

The governor lauded the contingent for its outstanding performance and for sustaining the state’s winning streak at the sports fiesta, which accounted for the successful defence of the title it won in the last edition in 2018.

He equally commended Delta State Sports Commission officials and coaches for their commitment, which was reflective of the athletes’ overall commanding performance and resounding victory.

The governor also gave Edo State Government a pat on the back for not only being able to host the festival after several postponements, but doing so successfully and grandiosely.

Edo 2020 was first postponed in March 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic but suffered other postponements until it eventually kicked off on April 4, 2021.

