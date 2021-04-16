My Appointment Will Usher a Pivotal Change in Licensing – Asha Gangali

Sunday Ehigiator

Multi Talented Artist and music mogul, Asha Gangali, who just recently got appointed as Director at the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), has revealed that his tenure would cause a vital change in the licensing organ of the industry.

He made this known recently while addressing press through a statement made available over the weekend.

Gangali who was appointed alongside Iconic Artist Sunny Neji and Showbiz Impresario Mathew Ohio, described his appointment as a move that will usher in a pivotal change in the “Licensing Sector,” as the sector is being transitioned into a “Digital Ecosystem” with the deployment of the MCSN’s GOCREATE App.

The music mogul, whose Roc-Da-Mic Talent showcase Platform was the first independent talent platform in Nigeria to discover, groom and project upcoming Artist to the mainstream with sustainable impact, has over the years moved from the Artistic to the business side of Music.

According to him, this was occasioned after he got “discouraged by the tremendous revenue loss being recorded yearly in the recording and licensing sectors.

“Hence I changed course and started working closely with other stakeholders in the music industry and relevant creative institutions, to ensure that proper structures are put in place for the three pillars of the music industry; Recording Sector, The Performing Sector and the Licensing sector.”

Gangali through his entertainment marketing outfit “Roc Da Mic Media Limited” over the years has also worked with major corporate brands like Chelsea Dry Gin, Airtel, Hennessey, Planet One Entertainment to name a few.

His in-depth knowledge in copyright licensing administration will compliment the positive efforts being made by the MCSN significantly to restructure the copyright and sound recording license landscape.

