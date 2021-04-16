Heroine of Our Generation: Book on Akunyili gets Archbishop’s Support

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Cardinal Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan has extolled ongoing plans to document the legacies of late Prof Dora Akunyili, former Minister of Information and erstwhile ex-Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC. Onaiyekan expressed his support while receiving some committee members of the Dora Akunyuli Commemorative Project, led by Dr. Ejike Oji, National Chairman of the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning at his home in Abuja.

According to the Catholic cleric, Dora Akunyili lived an exemplary life and deserved every honour possible as a way of teaching people the need to leave positive footprints on earth.

“I knew her when she was the Director General of the NAFDAC, before she was made a Minister. In both positions, she showed great leadership qualities that are worthy of emulation. As the DG of NAFDAC, she put in everything to fight the menace of fake drugs against all odds, even at the risk of her own life. Such sacrifice to the nation is worthy of being celebrated. I commend every effort to immortalise her, and pray that this effort is supported by all relevant stakeholders in our country,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr. Ejike Oji, revealed that part of the plans to immortalise the late Dora Akunyuli, includes the public presentation of a book, ‘Heroine of Our Generation’, authored by Ikechukwu Emedolibe, which is being done in collaboration with the National Centre for Women Development.

“This is a sensitisation visit to inform you of the plans to immortalise Prof Dora Akunyuli, which is at an advanced stage in collaboration with the National Centre for Women Development. Part of the process includes the public presentation of the book, ‘Heroine of Our Generation’, which was written to entrench the culture of service, honesty, transparency and courage in government as exemplified by Dora Akunyili, with the hope that others would emulate her. This committee recognises the fact that you were very supportive of Dora’s ideals while she was alive, which is why we are here to let you know of the arrangements. We will also take the sensitisation visit to other important members of the public who share in the values Dora represented in her lifetime”.

Other members of the committee include Moji Makanjuola, Mohammad Idris Umar, Obumneme Akunyili, Kelly Elisha, Ikechukwu Emedolibe and Martin Obiora Iloh; with advisory support by Dr. Chike Akunyili and Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture.

