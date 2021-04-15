Naval Chief Harps on Professionalism as CBN Provides Support

By Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

As Nigeria continues to grapple with several security challenges, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has charged officers and ratings to prioritise professionalism and loyalty in discharge of their duties.

Gambo gave the charge at the inauguration of multiple intervention projects executed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College, Owerrinta in Abia State.

The projects included fully furnished 60-room male and 24-room female hostels, administrative complex, auditorium, kitchen and dining, gymnasium and swimming pool as well as a 300KVA transformer that was donated to the college.

The naval chief explained that training is the best welfare in military service because of its role in keeping officers and ratings in top shape, adding that he would continue to accord top priority to training in order to raise the bar of performance in the navy.

He assured that under his watch the Nigerian Navy would sustain its support for the College, including the provision of logistics for its training programmes and activities.

Gambo expressed profound gratitude to the CBN for the “monumental intervention projects” for the college as well as other supports the apex bank had been providing for the Nigerian Navy in general.

“This infrastructure development by the CBN has not only enhanced the aesthetic outlook of the college, but has significantly improved the learning and working environment for officers and staff,” he said.

In his goodwill message the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, commended the Nigeria Navy for its indispensable contribution to the maintenance of peace and security in the entire Abia State.

Ikpeazu said: “I am proud to be your host. I am proud to have you in this environment and the contributions you have made in maintaining law and order in this part of Nigeria is legendary.”

He charged the Nigerian Navy to tailor its training curriculum to be in tune with the demands of the 21 century, especially now Nigeria is contending with multiple security challenges, including insurgency.

“Time has come for us to include in our curriculum, aspects of financial intelligence. We must begin to see way of looking at movement of funds within and outside Nigeria,” he said.

Similarly, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, in his goodwill message lauded the Nigerian Navy for its robust achievements, noting that it could compete favourably with its counterparts globally.

