Konga Health Goes Live June

Konga Health, a digital health care distribution subsidiary of e-Commerce company, Konga, is set to go live by June 2021.

The tech-driven health care company is expected to expand access to quality medicare for millions and revolutionise the healthcare value chain in Nigeria.

Feelers from a reliable source indicate that the management of Konga has secured all pending statutory approvals for the formal launch of the company. Further, the source disclosed that the management of Konga has been testing its robust technology, nationwide logistics and payment platforms in partnership with local and international players in the sector ahead of the rollout in order to achieve a seamless experience from thw launch.

Konga Health will expectedly provide huge employment opportunities for medical professionals and other Nigerians.

A source at Konga, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Konga Health will radically improve the speed at which quality drugs are delivered nationwide to pharmacies, hospitals and other health services providers, while also boosting structured last mile delivery to patients and other end-users across Nigeria. In addition, he disclosed that Konga Health would power an unprecedented level of digital health democracy in Nigeria, adding that the company may possibly launch a globally rated blood bank across the six geo-political regions in Nigeria, using cloud-based digital sensors to monitor secure cold rooms in its facilities.

