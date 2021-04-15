‘I Have Been Brought Up Under Buhari’s Political Tutelage ‘

Saliu Mustapha, one of the aspirants for National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress discloses his plans to Chuks Okocha

Why are you in the race?

First and foremost, it is an ideological path for me to be in APC and also in a progressive party. I am in the race to contribute in a positive leadership for all and helping to bring about a disciplined, stable, focused and purposeful party for all with new ideas, and a fresh face that resonates with the younger generation who made up 80% voters going into 2019 general election.

Also bridge building between the different strata of our societies. I intend to bring about my long-standing abilities in party administration to help create an enabling environment for all so as to have a party and candidates that would deliver on good governance and also continue with the good works of the present administration led by our leader and father President Buhari. So, I believe there is the need for an equally strong successor leadership not only at the national and sub-national levels but also in the party level that is the vehicle through which the successor government would emerge. This is what I envision and this is why I am in the race for the national chairmanship of APC.

Are you not intimidated by the likes of former governors and Senators that are in the race ?

Infact on the contrary I am drawing my inspiration and encouragement from most of them, especially with what I earlier mentioned in the first answer about why I am in the race, a lot of them believe in the need to have a change of the narratives in so many ways in which I represent, so it is their endorsement I would be looking for and not competing with anyone of them for a contest, because we must work together with all hands on deck to succeed.

Has the office National Chairman been zoned to the North Central or North West and why the zoning?

In all honesty not yet, but in principle from a realistic point of the calculation politically and in my view, is to divide the country into North, South and Middle-belt /North Central. In which case if the southern region produces the President, then the North would produce the Vice and the Central would be producing the Chairman of the party for a more balance equation.

What can you offer as a Chairman of APC?

I can offer everything positive to lead a party with integrity, experience, hard work, loyalty, teamwork, bridge building, humility, stability, party discipline and so on and so forth, also importantly a good reward system for party loyalists and also a generational sympathy for harnessing votes from the younger generation in general elections. All these put together with a positive energy and sense of direction is what I am going to be offering to the party with other like minds to achieve our progressive agenda to deliver on electable leaders across the country for a better Nigeria because the party is the vehicle and a party with leaders exhibiting these qualities is needed.

The People in the race are mostly former governors, how can you challenge them?

With the sense of responsibilities this is not a contest of titles, but a call to serve, manage/accommodate different interest, promote, stabilize a rancour free environment for the emergence of a winning party for the country. I hope and pray the former governors would give me the opportunity/cooperation for fresh and new ideas to be brought in especially in instances the former governor have been around for too long, we need to have these changes both in narratives and generational approach.

Are you coming to represent CPC factor in APC?

I am in to represent all members of APC and to also appeal to more Nigerians to join our party, of course I am from the CPC by origin and one of the three legacy parties along with ACN and ANPP that formed the merger APC.

In politics we always try to balance and give people a sense of belonging, so if there is an agitation for the national chairman to be produced by CPC, it is natural owing to the fact the ANPP and ACN have once produced the chairmanship of the party but like I earlier said I am in it to represent all as a bridge builder because you need every possible hands on deck to gain electoral victories.

Where does the President stand in all these?

The president as you know is a father, leader and a democrat to all of us, but of course some of us have an ideological path with him and in reality have been brought up under his political tutelage, notwithstanding always giving us his blessing and support for everyone to go and win the confidence of the people you want to lead especially when you possess those ideals he believes in.

What is the likely date of the convention?

Well very soon, from the good work of caretaker committee ably led by the Governor of Yobe state, Mai-Mala Buni, it is work in progress. As you know that the convention has not been officially fixed but I can assure you that it would be very soon, especially considering the huge task ahead of the party and also making sure we sort out all that needs to be done in party building, reconciliation, accommodation and conducting of congresses, primaries before any general election to meet INEC deadlines. So, I will assume the caretaker committee with the good work they are doing would put all these into consideration.

