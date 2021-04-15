Ahmed Musa Completes Kano Pillars’ Deal Till End of Season

National captain Ahmed Musa has signed a deal until the end of the season to play for his former club in Nigeria, Kano Pillars.

His agreement includes a clause that allows him to leave when and if he can find a club in Europe.

He joins as a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) elite player with the aim of boosting their image as well as helping Musa maintain his fitness as he continues his search for a European club.

Musa is keen to get in shape to play for the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifiers that start in June.

The 28-year-old, who is a free agent since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October, had received offers from England, Russia and Turkey.

The initial idea was proposed by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko.

“Anything that improves the image of Nigerian football is something that I strive to embark on and Kano Pillars holds a special place in my heart,” the former Leicester City player told BBC Sport Africa as he considered the deal.

“It’s the team that helped me become the professional footballer I am today, so this is more than just football but a very strong bond.”

Musa, who has built two training and fitness facilities in Northern Nigeria to help grassroots football, scored 18 goals for Kano Pillars to finish as top scorer in the 2009/10 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

His desire to help promote the image of the domestic league on social media

is what the LMC, which runs the NPFL, is hoping to benefit from this season.

Musa made his 96th appearance for Nigeria in the 3-0 win over Lesotho in Lagos in the Super Eagles final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

