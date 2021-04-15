Agribusiness Fund to Enroll 200 Youths from Nigeria, Others

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Green Agribusiness Fund (GAF) intends to enroll 200 young agric entrepreneurs from Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda in its 2021 academy, in collaboration with other global forces toward food security and creation of decent jobs with the post Covid-19 era in view.

The online applications will open in July, only for applicants from the three countries.

The founder of JR Farms Limited, Mr. Rotimi Olawale, who is driving the initiative, said it was designed to invest in companies and youth-led agribusinesses that are deemed socially responsible in their business dealings in various parts of Africa.

The theme of the campaign where the 2021 cohort would benefit from investment worth $500,000 to be spread into equity investment, short term financing, training among other project supports within the framework of GAF is: “Today’s Investments, Tomorrow’s Gain”.

To qualify for the academy, the businesses must be owned by young Africans who are living in Africa. Female agric entrepreneurs are also encouraged to apply.

The GAF focuses on raising the next generation of agric entrepreneurs that will lead great initiatives in agriculture and position agriculture in Africa on the path of job creation, food security and improved living standard.

The pilot edition was held last year in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). It was a huge success as the two selected finalists are being supported with funding for ongoing projects at varying levels.

“While we recorded successes in the 2020 cohort, we also faced some challenges, including low business formalization among youth in agribusiness among others.

Following a thematic review of the inaugural cohort in 2020, GAF 2021 cohort is structured into an academy that will host 200 youth participants from three African nations for eight weeks, exposing them to thematic training that will prepare them for effective use of funding facilities and other project supports from GAF,” Olawale said.

