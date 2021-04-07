WAEC Releases WASSCE 2021 Results

Funmi Ogundare

West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the results of private candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2021 first series.

The Head of Nigeria National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, who briefed journalists in Lagos yesterday, said out of 7,289 candidates that sat for the examination-3,593 males and 3,696 females-representing 49.29 per cent and 50.71 per cent respectively, a total of 2,195 candidates representing 30.11 per cent, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Of this number, 1,074 representing 48.93 per cent are male candidates, while 1,121 representing 51.07 per cent are female candidates.

An analysis of the percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates for 2019 and 2020, and those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, according to Areghan, were 26.08 per cent and 32.23 per cent respectively.

“Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 2.12 per cent in performance in this regards,” he said.

Areghan noted that the number of candidates, who had five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, may not necessarily be a basis for judging the level of performance in the examination, as it is more or less a remedial one.

“Some candidates may just need only one or two papers, other than English Language and or Mathematics, to remedy their admission deficiencies,” he added.

A further analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, 2,938 candidates representing 40.31 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (with or without English Language and or Mathematics; out of which 1,396 are male and 1,542 are female representing 47.52 per cent and 52.48 per cent respectively.

Areghan said out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, 7,174 candidates representing 98.42 per cent have their results fully processed and released, while 115 candidates representing 1.58 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

“Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently,” Areghan said.

He added that a total of 23 candidates with varying degrees of special needs were registered for the examination, out of which, six were visually challenged, two were impaired with hearing, five were Albino, one was spastic cum mentally challenged, and nine were physically challenged.

The candidates, who sat for the examination, the head of national office stated, are now free to check the details of their performance on the council’s results website

“The result checker PIN and serial number needed by candidates to check their results online are contained on the candidate’s Smart Identity Card used during the conduct of the examination,” Areghan added.

