Osinbajo: Cowards Attacked Imo Correctional Centre, Police Command

* Says attacks were against Nigerians

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday described the gunmen who carried out Monday’s attacks on Owerri Correctional Centre and the Imo State Police Command, as cowards.

Osinbajo promised that the federal government would strengthen security at Correctional Centres across the country by rejigging its design.

The vice president also disclosed that the federal government was adopting measures to stop further attacks on security formations in the state.

Addressing journalists in Owerri, the state capital, after inspecting the level of damage at the Custodian Centre and Police Headquarters, Osinbajo also said that the federal government would strengthen security at correctional service centres, police formations and the state at large to combat rising security challenges in the country.

“This incident is cowardly. Any attack on institutions of law and order is an attack on the well-being of the citizens,” he said.

“When you attack institutions of law and order, it is evident that it is not just an attack on justice, it is an attack on the welfare and well-being of the people, especially when you free prisoners, persons who are dangerous, dangerous to our people. This is definitely bad. This is indeed condemnable.

“Government has already taken steps to enhance security here at the correctional facility in the state and nationally and that is a continuing process.”

The vice president, who condemned the attacks on the Correctional Centre and Police headquarters in Owerri, said that the security architecture of the country would be rejigged.

He vowed that all those responsible for the attacks would be fished out and made to face the full weight of the law, insisting that the attacks were against the Nigerian people and her government, adding that it must not be condoned.

“Perpetrators of this act will definitely be brought to book. They must not go scot-free. They are cowards and will be discovered and duly prosecuted.

“We will rejig the security architecture of the country and strengthen security at correctional centres nationwide,” he said.

The vice president however urged security agencies not to relent in the fight against banditry, irrespective of the challenges involved.

