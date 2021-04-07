Odumakin’s Death Shocking, Says Lagos Govt

Lagos State Government has described the death of the late spokesperson of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odunmakin as very shocking and a great loss to the nation.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat stated this yesterday when he led other officials of the State on a condolence visit to the Omole home of the Odunmakins on behalf of the state government.

Hamzat, according to a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Mr. Tunde Alao, further described the late Afenifere spokesman as a patriotic and genuine Nigerian, adding that the human right activist will be greatly missed.

Hamzat said, “Yinka was a true Nigerian, patriotic and genuine. He will be missed greatly. May the good Lord grant him eternal rest.”

Expressing the condolences of the state government, Hamzat stated that the demise of Odumakin is more painful and a big loss bearing in mind that the deceased still has aged parents. He prayed that God gives the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He however, admonished the family to take solace in the fact that while alive he fought for the masses and contributed immensely for a developed and better Nigeria.

While stating that COVID-19 is not a hoax, the Deputy Governor implored Nigerians to understand and take caution as the Coronavirus is still much with us and that they should observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Prayers were later offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased and wellbeing of the family.

Accompanying the Deputy Governor on the condolence visit was the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde.

The State delegation was received by the Widow, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

