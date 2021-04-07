Gunmen Attack Another Imo Police Station

Barely 24 hours after gunmen attacked the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Centres, and freed 1,884 inmates, bandits yesterday razed the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State.

The attack came few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the outgoing Inspector-General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, and other Government functionaries visited the state to inspect the level of damage on the attacked security facilities.

The gunmen were also said to have freed all the suspects in detention before setting the Police Divisional headquarters ablaze.

No resistance was received from policemen

Channes TV reported that the state police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that he could not confirm the development.

