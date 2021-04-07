Former Unilorin Alumni National President Remains Suspended from Office Over Alleged Misconduct, Says Abdullahi

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The acting National President of University of Ilorin Alumni Association, Dr. Musa Abdullahi has insisted that the former National President of the association, Dr. Wale Fasakin remained suspended from office over an alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Speaking at the emergency national meeting of the association, held at the main campus of University of Ilorin, recently, Dr. Abdullahi accused Dr. Fasakin of singlehandedly and unilaterally awarding a N3 million contract for the production of scrolls to a phantom company without the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the association.

“Up till now, the scrolls have not been delivered to the association and the contract was awarded at a time the university could not hold the convocation ceremony due to the coronavirus lockdown.”

He added that, “It is no longer news that the office of Dr. Stephen Olawale Fasakin as the National President of University of Ilorin Alumni Association has ceased to exist on the ground of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

“Fasakin has also turned himself to be an impostor by unilaterally writing a letter to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sulyam Age Abdulkareem, casting aspersions on a legitimate process of convening the meeting of convocation to elect its representative to the governing council of the university.

“This to say the least is uncalled for and a flagrant breach of our constitution. For the avoidance of doubt and for this great congress to appreciate the raison de tre for the chapter chairmen to call this emergency congress.”

Dr. Abdullahi noted that, apart from this, “though a sum of N4,214,861.30 was handed over to the Dr. Fasakin-led executive, by the immediate past NEC, he unilaterally reduced staff salary by 50 per cent and presently, he finds it difficult to pay few of the staff he purportedly retains and doles out association’s money to his cronies with impunity and without the approval of NEC.

“Fasakin also uses the association as a weapon of vendetta to settle old scores. For example, he suspended a duly elected member of the NEC at its inaugural meeting led by him. To this effect, it is pertinent that we rise up to save the sinking ship of the alumni by coming up with a stand and come out with resolutions so that this ship will not sink.

“It is of no doubt that our best days as an association are still to come. With your support, the oneness of purpose and the collective selfless determination to continue to uphold the brand ‘Unilorin’, our association shall grow from strength to strength.”

