BBNaija Star Storms Edo for Team Rivers

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem gang runner up, Mike Edwards, is one of the stars of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State, as he will be competing in the men’s High Jump field event for Team Rivers.

Speaking with reporters in Benin City yesterday, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Honor Sirawoo, said the state was ready to go all the way to the title.

He revealed that it was a coup of a sort for the state to be able to secure the services of the 2018 winner of the BBNaija event.

“Edwards will be the face of Rivers State at this year’s festival,” he said.

“He will be competing for our state and we are expecting him to defend the title won in 2018 during the last festival in Abuja,” stressed the Rivers State permanent secretary.

Edwards represented Delta State in Abuja but with the reduction in numbers of athletes due to the Covid-19 pandemic Edwards therefore , therefore decided to compete in colours of Rivers state

