Stanbic to HoST Leadership Forum

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc is set to hold its annual Youth Leadership Series (YLS) on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The event with the theme, ‘Winning,’ was specifically designed to empower young Nigerians become future business leaders. This year’s edition, the fourth of the series, will hold virtually.

According to a statement, since the inception of the YLS, professionals from different walks of life have been invited to drive high impact sessions, where relevant issues that pertain to various industries are discussed.

It pointed out that the aim has been to enlighten and empower future leaders.

“In line with that, the 2021 edition of the YLS will witness the gathering of renowned and knowledgeable business leaders that will share insights and practical tips on achieving set goals and objectives,” it added.

Speaking on the rationale for hosting the YLS, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr Demola Sogunle, reiterated the financial institution’s dedication to creating opportunities for future leaders.

He said, “It is important to ensure that the youths are adequately empowered to excel. This is why we have decided to continue to empower them with the knowledge required to prepare them for the long and possibly strenuous journey ahead.

“This year’s line-up of speakers will engage the younger generation on various issues that concern business ownership and entrepreneurship, as well as what it takes to ‘win’, especially in today’s ever changing business landscape.”

Sogunle further stated that the organisation would not relent in its efforts to harness the nation’s economic potentials.

He added, “We see the bigger picture and intend to be a part of it by contributing our quota to building a solid foundation for the future of our youths and nation.”

The 2021 edition of the YLS would have three exciting and engaging breakout sessions which will be ‘Winning With Entrepreneurship, ‘Winning With Social Media’ and ‘Winning With Investment’.

The breakout sessions will feature experts such as Olumide Soyombo, Co-Founder, Blue Chip Technologies; Tracy Batta, Co-Founder, Smoothie Express; Ife Agoro, Blogger and Founder, Diary of A Naija Girl (DANG) Network and Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, an activist and social media influencer.

