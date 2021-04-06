Okadigbo’s Widow, Ex-Anambra Lawmakers Vow to Install APC Gov

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The widow of the late Senate President, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, Mrs. Margery Okadigbo and 20 other former lawmakers in Anambra State have planned on how to install the next governor of the state.

Mrs. Okadigbo, a former senator representing Anambra North senatorial zone, said they would stop at nothing to ensure that All Progressives Congress (APC) produces the next governor of the state.

Okadigbo and 20 other former state and federal lawmakers met at the weekend under the auspices of Parliamentary Caucus of the APC, Anambra State chapter.

The meeting was convened by Senator Emma Anosike at his country home in Umuleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state behind closed doors, while a copy of the resolution was made available to THISDAY after the meeting.

The communique signed by all the 21 ex-lawmakers present at the meeting stated that the group would work as one to ensure the victory of the APC in the November governorship election in the state, charging the leadership of the party to put in place a process that will allow for credible primary election.

Part of the communique read: “We resolved to come together as a united body under the APC family to contribute to the success of the party at the state and national levels.

“We resolve to work assiduously in conjunction with all existing party organs, for the victory of the party in this year’s gubernatorial election.

“We also resolved to liaise with the party to ensure the emergence of the most electable candidate for the November 6, 2021, governorship election in the state.”

The group charged the party to put in place a credible process that would ensure a free and fair primary for all the aspirants of the party

