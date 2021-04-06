Ogun Inaugurates 10th Gateway Trade Fair

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday kicked off the 10th Gateway International Trade Fair and declared that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Fund to provide easier credit facilities, will soon be launched in the state.

The governor equally disclosed that innovation fund for tech-based MSMEs in the state will be launched with the view to encouraging and promoting digital economy.

Abiodun noted that trade fair had grown beyond just a meeting point for business communities, but a veritable platform that affords operators of MSMEs, manufacturers, businessmen and women, managers of corporate organizations and the government

He added that it was also an opportunity to come together and showcase locally-made products and services, saying the avenue provides a unique opportunity to cross-fertilize ideas; explore new business innovations and make credible business contacts.

Abiodun, however, said the state has started developing MSMEs clusters across the state that will be provided with full infrastructure of roads, drainage, power, fiber optics, which will be offered at attractive pricing and flexible payment terms to further encourage to and provide incentives for business operators.

The governor further reiterated his administration’s commitment towards the promotion of a private sector driven economy, industrial development, investment friendly environment, commercial activities and empowerment and promotion of MSMEs in the State.

“We will soon be launching the Ogun MSMEs Development Fund geared towards providing easier credit facilities. We will also be launching an innovation fund for Tech-based MSMEs. We will continue to be deliberate and methodical in our approach to support our resource based industrialization of Ogun State.

“Ogun State is the largest industrial hub in Nigeria, we are determined to uphold this position. No doubt, the theme for this year’s Fair: ‘Transforming Agriculture and Commerce in a Highly Competitive Global Market’ at this trying period could not have been more appropriate. It is coming at a time when we are all working hard towards diversifying Nigeria’s economy from our over-reliance on the oil sector by developing other sectors such as agriculture, trade and manufacturing.

