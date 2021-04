Victor Moses was on target as Spartak Moscow recorded a 3-2 away win against against Rostov in their Russian Premier League clash on Sunday.

Moses opened scoring for Spartak Moscow in the 23rd minute.

The winger has now scored three goals in 13 league appearances for the visitors.

He was replaced by Andrey Eschenko 10 minutes from time.

Domenico Tedesco’s side occupy second spot with 47 points from 24 games.

