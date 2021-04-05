SCOAN Insists on Adherence to COVID-19 Protocols

By Kayode Fasua

At the minimised Easter celebration yesterday at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, THISDAY investigations have revealed that the founder of the church, Prophet T. B Joshua, had given a standing instruction that “all COVID-19 protocols must be observed to the letter.”

According to a cleric in the church, who had opted for anonymity, “The Spirit of God is not limited by anything, and that is why the Man of God gave a standing instruction that the ‘mountain’ must not be crowded.

“He told us long before now that we must ensure that the ‘mountain’ is not crowded, and that a few pilgrims who can make it there should observe all the COVID-19 protocols.”

The church official stressed that though pilgrims to the church included foreigners, all safety guidelines against the COVID-19 pandemic had been followed, “and it is first come, first served, and we are not exceeding the number of persons required.

The Prayer Mountain, which presents a typical Jerusalem worship arena of Israel, consists of pet animals, including antelopes, monkeys, among others such as peacocks, cockerels and sparrows, apart from diverse forms of fishes in its enclosed water (ocean).

Sources, however, disclosed that the prophet and leading cleric of the church, Joshua, had retreated to his prayer closet on the mountain “for the past one week, praying for peace, love and the mercies of God to descend upon Nigeria and its inhabitants.”

The sources added that Joshua would emerge today being the Day of Galilee to release God’s blessings on his listeners, many who would witness the event virtually.

“It is estimated that over two billion people will hook on to their radio and television sets worldwide to receive their blessings,” the sources revealed.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Ogun State, Most Rev. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, has called on those agitating for the disintegration of Nigeria to jettison the idea, rather, they should work for its unity, progress and development under a united entity.

The cleric also condemned the issuance of ultimatum to some Nigerians to vacate a section of the country.

Odetoyinbo, who said these in his 2021 Easter Mmessage to Nigerians, noted that: “The calls for disintegration of the country or secession by some nationalists in the name of restructuring must be re-evaluated, particularly when it is tainted with hate and resentment.

“Such rights should be exercised with respect for the rights of other citizens and the constitutional provisions of the country.”

He stressed that “a detribalised Nigeria should be our dream; where people are not judged by their tribes but by the quality of their person, character and competence.”

Speaking on the challenges of insecurity facing the country, Bishop Odetoyinbo noted that “the menace continues as a regular trademark in our country, owing to lack of respect for humans and family life, as violence is constantly visited on innocent Nigerians by perceived enemies of our country, both local and foreign.”

“Dearly beloved, let me also use this occasion to call your attention to the raging evils around us-the evils of kidnapping, banditry, child trafficking, molestations, terrorism and other related vices-that have rendered our country unsafe.

