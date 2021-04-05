KilRox Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes Debuts in Nigeria

Nosa Alekhuogie

KilRox alcohol Disinfecting wipes has made its entry into the Nigerian market.

The wipes which kills germs also cleans and disinfects non- porous surfaces as a dual action when in use.

The Managing Director, Saftermobo Nigeria Limited, marketers of the product in Nigeria, Nnamdi Nwokike, explained that the entry of product into the Nigerian hygiene conscious space was a game changer.

According to him, “KilRox wipes have been introduced into the Nigerian disinfectants space to be amongst the COVID-19 protocol advisory namely; maintaining social distance, wearing a mask, washing your hands with soap and disinfecting with KilRox alcohol disinfecting wipes.

“Alcohol which is one of the active ingredients of KilRox wipes kills germs by denaturing the outer proteins of microbes and dissolving their membranes according to Google.”

He added: “Germs are abound everywhere, even more now with the global pandemic, which has inevitably heightened the consciousness and knowledge toward maintaining effective hygiene and general wellness.

“Viruses, bacteria, fungi and protozoa are germs which infect humans causing diseases and if unchecked can lead to death.

“KilRox wipes are made with bleach free formula that Kills 99.9 per cent of virus, bacteria and fungi including cold and flu viruses.

“Nigeria discerning consumers will always adapt to the immeasurable benefits of using KilRox wipes to clean hands, smartphone, ATM machines, doorknobs, office tables and computers, and a reliable assurance in our ever germ infected surroundings.

“Some are now certain with KilRox wipes, that hitherto been skeptical about the use of sanitisers (with the proliferation and not knowing the contents of most sanitisers in the market) are going to trust KilRox wipes for effective disinfection.”

According to the marketers, KilRox wipes also kills Staphylococcus (staph), Escherichia coli (E.Coli), Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), amongst others.

The disinfecting wipes comes in two distinctive packing – the canister package and the soft bag package with a lemon scented option, each loaded with the 99.9 per cent germs-killing promise that the KilRox brand guarantees due to the active ingredients of 75 per cent medical alcohol, Benzalkonium chloride, Cetylpyridinium chloride and Agua as a strong catalyst.

The disinfecting wipes has been approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as suitable to be used in hospitals, athletic facilities (stadia, locker rooms), hospitality (hotels, restaurants, etc), travels.

