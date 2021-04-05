Jordan Nwora Foundation Elite Basketball Camps Hit Abuja Today

After a successful camp in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire, the Jordan Nwora Foundation Elite Basketball Camps enter the second leg with Abuja as the first of four cities that will host the camp initiated by Milwaukee Bucks rookie Jordan Nwora.

The elite camps which were endorsed by the basketball ruling body, Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) Africa Zone 3 under the leadership of Col. Sam Ahmedu (rtd) as well as the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBF) is powered by sports kits giants Adidas.

The Abuja leg of the camp which commences today and ends on Wednesdaywill have a total of 60 boys and 40 girls at the Package B of the National Stadium, Abuja. They would be learning basic skills of the game and life skills as well from renowned international basketball coaches and other reputable national coaches.

The camp would be conducted under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and would be led by Jordan Nwora’s father Alex Nwora, who is Nigeria’s Associate Head Coach. The elder Nwora is also the head coach of Erie Community College, Buffalo, New York.

Coach Nwora led Nigeria to a second-place finish at the AfroBasket 2017. He helped Nigeria to qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China where Nigeria punched her Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as the best-placed African team.

Other coaches at the camp are Coach Natosha Cummings-Price, head coach of Erie Community College women’s team. She led Cameroon to the AfroBasket Women 2019 in Senegal. Also on ground is Nicholas Sepe, who is the head coach of Niagara Community College in the state of New York.

The foreign coaches will get assistance from Coaches Peter Ahmedu, Adeka Daudu, Emma Odah among others.

