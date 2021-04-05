GNI Pledges Improved Service Delivery

Ebere Nwoji

The Managing Director, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc (GNI), Mrs. Cecelia Osipitan, has said the company is currently focusing more attention on excellent service delivery and global best practices in all areas of its operations.

Osipitan, who stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, said the company, has put in place modalities to ensure that this is made possible.

“We are out to reshape the industry, we are also aware that we cannot attain the top five position in the industry if our service delivery is questionable, we will at the same time strive to imbibe global best practice in all facets of our operation to ensure we remain front-liners in the industry,” she said.

According to her, the company, has put in place modalities that would ensure effective coordination of its re-positioning and re-structuring strategies as well as the formulation of strategies to deepen direct market penetration, while also monitoring the production and collection performance for the company and provision of advisory support when needed in correcting shortfalls.

She further said her administration would ensure regular review of the company’s internal processes and procedures for continued performance improvement.

She further said the organisation would remain committed to its vision, mission and shared values, and would also come up with innovative ideas on how to move GNI forward while also ensuring the implementation of all measures and strategies to engender the achievement of the company’s various goals and strategies.

She said the regular review of the company’s internal processes and procedures would be done for continued performance improvement.

“We have clearly set out to chart a professional course in the practice of insurance business in Nigeria and GNI will not leave any stone unturned in the quest to attain the status of a world-class insurance company,” she added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

