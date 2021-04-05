FG Raises Awareness over Unexploded Mines in North-east

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government is collaborating with the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and a local partner, Makesafe Humanitarian Safety and Demining Services to raise awareness and mitigate the risks posed by unexploded ordnance, mines and other explosive remnants of war in conflict affected communities in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq revealed in a statement yesterday the ongoing efforts towards a series of mine risk awareness training for communities in the three states.

She commended actions taken by UNMAS in Nigeria and the Armed Forces of Nigeria and NEDC towards raising awareness and preventing the risks posed by unexploded ordnance, mines and other explosive remnants of war in communities ravaged by insurgency in the North-east of the country.

She stressed that on the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, the federal government is seeking an environment free of mines and other unexploded ordinance where the people can live and work in a safe environment conducive to development and be fully sensitised about mine risks and needs of victims are met.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

