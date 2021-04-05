Cleric Cautions Nigerians against Ill-gotten Wealth

Oluchi Chibuzor

The spiritual leader the Pentium Miniseries Worldwide, a non-denominational outreach, Dr. Ausbeth Ajagu, has cautioned Nigerians over ill-gotten wealth “as it does not epitomise the death of Christ on the cross of Calvary.”

He stated this at the ministries’ programme tagged: ‘Dinner with the King’, which was held in Lagos yesterday in partnership with the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), as Christian faithful celebrated the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in line with their ‘one billion souls for Jesus project.

Ajagu also stated that the church has to come together in hope and faith to do exploit for God before it’s overrun by the enemies of Christ.

“Today we gathered in deliberate moves with the divine mandate necessary to redeem the people held hostage, and collectively win one billion souls for Christ. The world is winning with fantasy; we have to win with reality. Be informed as the army of Christ in the battle field that the battle is far from over. This is the time to break into the enemy’s camp and rescue the hostage.

“Every person must give account of how he or she spends his or her life on earth to the creator.

“We have to take the battle there, it is our responsibility to respond adequately against the proliferation of demons’ money by muscling strength together and giving employment to the unemployed in the church, supporting the weak among us and be a dependable backup for ministers, missionaries and the evangelists,” he stated.

Stressing on the lesson from the death of Christ on the cross, the cleric urged the people to give up their right, learn humility and embrace servant-leadership for their families, community and country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

