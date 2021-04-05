Buhari Felicitates with Gbenga Daniel at 65

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, as he celebrates his 65th birthday on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The president, in a congratulatory message on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with family, friends and political associates of the chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the milestone.

He congratulated Daniel on his many achievements as a political leader and businessman, acknowledging the use of his versatile network and skills to promote Public Private Partnerships in the state, which attracted investments from within and outside the country.

As the former two-term governor turns 65, the president believes his strides in different walks of life remain commendable, creating learning and job opportunities for many Nigerians, and extending his goodwill in providing basic infrastructure for communities and encouraging good education.

President Buhari prayed for longer life, good health and more wisdom for the politician.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

