Sule Cautions against Reprisals over Murder of Herders Leader

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday expressed sadness over the killings of two leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breaders Association (MACBAN) in Nasarawa State and cautioned against reprisal attacks capable of worsening the situations.

Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Hussain, and his counterpart in Toto Local Government Area of the state, Mohammed Umar, were killed by suspected bandits at Garaku market on Friday night during an attack.

The governor, however, gave the caution while speaking to sympathisers, who had thronged the residence of the late state chairman of the MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini.

Also, in a statement signed by Governor Sule’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, the governorpromised to work with security agencies to arrest and prosecute criminal elements disturbing the peace of the state.

According to the statement, Sule spoke at the funeral prayers for Mohammed Hussein and called on those bent on breaching the peace enjoyed in the state to turn a new leaf for the development of the society.

He also urged families of the deceased to remain faithful and take solace in God, while assuring that his administration would continue to work hard at ensuring adequate security of lives and property in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel.

The statement stated: “At about 1930hrs, information was received that gunmen suspected to be Fulani Bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State and Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene, where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital; the corpses deposited at Anthony Memorial Mortuary for post mortem examination after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

Narrating how MACBAN chairman was killed, a friend of his, Wasiu Hassan, said they were together in his shop, when they sent him to buy them water.

“As I stepped out of my shop, I started hearing sporadic gunshots. So, I have to run for my dear life and before we know what was happening, the gunmen killed my friend and the other person,” Hassan said.

On his part, one of the sons to the deceased, Kamaludeen Mohammed, said he saw his father last by 5pm that fateful Friday, when he came back from a journey and dropped them Mango fruits at home.

“I was taking my friend on bike to town, when we started hearing gunshots. So I quickly dropped him and rushed back home. Then my mother asked me what was happening and I told her they were robbers.

“When she put calls to my father’s phone numbers, my father didn’t pick. Then shortly a family friend called to tell us that my father was killed.”

