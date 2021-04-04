SIFAX Boss, Taiwo Afolabi’s Marriott

Hotel Set for Inauguration

To say that the beautiful dreams of Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, are coming true is, to put it mildly.

Over the years, he has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s economy, as he continues to make impacts in the maritime, freight and forwarding, and oil and gas businesses, amongst several others. Seven years ago, Afolabi, gifted with uncommon business savvy, had had a secret desire, which he held so close to his chest. He planned, strategised, and prayed ceaselessly over it.

Today, he can beat his chest that his dream of revolutionising the hospitality industry in Nigeria is gradually coming to fruition.

Indeed, when he decided to build a 250-room, five-star Marriott Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, those who were privy to the plan never doubted him because they were aware of his ability and his Midas touch, as anything he touches turns into gold.

Society Watch gathered that the seven-floor gigantic edifice, which stands on over 7,000sqm of land, will be open for business from May 19 to be launched by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Known to be a man of class, elegance, and panache, he took his time to get the best out of the hotel.

The Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, according to insiders, will set a new standard of a premium business hotel, showcasing inspiring and contemporary décor within the capital of Nigeria’s commercial hub, expected to bring a new dimension to the hospitality industry.

The amiable businessman is continually pregnant with great visions for Nigeria’s business climate. Since he made an entrance into business in a grand style, he has been soaring higher like an eagle that has defeated the raging tides of the wind and always ready to soar to an inestimable height of abundant success. With his entrance into hospitality, the industry would experience a turnaround. Afolabi began his professional career with a shipping company, Nigerian Express Agencies Limited, where he distinguished himself and rose to become the head of operations.

With the zeal of entrepreneurship burning in him, he left the company in 1988 to establish what has now turned into a big conglomerate, SIFAX Group, a business interest with diverse investments in Maritime, Aviation, Haulage, Logistics, Oil & Gas and Hospitality, among others. He started his business on a shoe-string capital from little beginnings as a freight forwarding agent in Lagos.

He currently operates across the world with a presence in the United States, United Kingdom, Ghana, South Africa, Holland, Belgium, Morocco, Spain, and Djibouti.

Aside from being renowned for his business acumen, Afolabi has also established a reputation as a public-spirited individual. His philosophy has driven him to give hope and support to many public causes. This philanthropic initiative’s major focus is education, where many schools, from primary to tertiary level, have received immense support and assistance.

