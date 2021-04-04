Osimhen on Target, Simy Scores Brace as Napoli Win

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international Simon Nwankwo scored twice for Crotone yesterday but it was Victor Osimhen that was on target once that smiled away with all three points with his teammates as Napoli defeated Crotone 4-3 in a Serie A game.

Osimhen scored in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0 for home team Napoli.

The goal was his fourth goal in Serie A this season.

But for his fellow Super Eagles striker ‘Simy’ led his team’s fight back when he pulled a goal back in the 25th minute.

He scored again in the 48th minute for his 15th goal of the season.

Crotone remained bottom of the standings, while Napoli moved to fourth place on 56 points.

Elsewhere, AC Milan scored an 87th-minute leveller against 10-man Sampdoria to keep their faint Serie A title hopes alive.

Substitute Jens Petter Hauge rescued Stefano Pioli’s side, finding the bottom corner in the closing stages.

Sampdoria had opened the scoring through Fabio Quagliarella in the 57th minute before Adrien Silva was shown a second yellow minutes later.

Milan are now five points off league leaders Inter Milan, having played two games more.

Also yesterday, Juventus needed a 79th-minute equaliser from Cristiano Ronaldo to rescue a 2-2 draw in the Turin derby against relegation battling Torino, leaving the champions’ Serie A title defence in tatters.

The pressure was on Andrea Pirlo’s side to produce a convincing performance after suffering a 1-0 loss to lowly Benevento before the international break, and they started strongly as Federico Chiesa scored after 13 minutes.

But striker Antonio Sanabria soon headed Torino level, before latching onto a careless Dejan Kulusevski backpass to fire his side in front in the opening minute of the second half.

Ronaldo headed in from close range to equalise but he was flagged for offside, before a VAR review overturned the decision and allowed the goal.

Juve slipped to fourth place on 56 points, nine behind leaders Inter, who face Bologna later on Saturday.

