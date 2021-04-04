Lekan Ajisafe Wins Big,Clinches Coveted ISO 9001: 2015

Another milestone in the professionalism dexterity of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Post Assurance Brokers Limited, Lekan Ajisafe, was recently unveiled after his insurance brokerage firm became the recipient of the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Certification.

The foremost insurance company was honoured with the Certification, having met the required standardisation of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), joining the few Nigerian firms to have achieved such feat.

While it was a huge achievement for the corporate existence of the firm, board members, clients, customers, shareholders, policyholders, financial consultants and the investment community are of the strong opinion that the recognition was elicited by the insightful transformation that the Managing Director has ensued in the insurance landscape.

Ajisafe, an alumnus of the University of Lagos, has kept a high standard in insurance management, identifying and building national standardisation strategies to widen Africa’s insurance space opportunities.

With over nine years of maximising resources with appropriate financial structures at the insurance organisation, Ajisafe has created a pathway for modern insurance practice in Nigeria, strengthening the links between standardisation and public policy by providing thoughtful leadership and promoting awareness of best practices.

His indulgence in excellence and quality service delivery has unlocked new growth potential, increasing consumer value and better returns on investment to its s hareholders.

Through his innovation, Ajisafe has increased adherence to Good Standardisation Practices (GSP) among standards experts in every national organisation and evaluating all processes to determine their alignment with the World Trade Organization (WTO) Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreement.

The high level of capacity building associated with the firm is allowing the firm to experience increased profitability, capital adequacy, credit rating, dividend stability and financial ratios.

As a hallmark of a reputable entity, Post Assurance Brokers Limited has ensured efficiency in operation while managing financial sustainability and risk, preserving wealth, reducing anxiety and creating value for clients.

Commercially, the business is expanding its reach and deepening penetration to meet the people’s insurance needs, thereby contributing more to the national economy.

With a view to maintaining integrity and trust necessary for the advancement of the industry in Nigeria, the firm led a consortium of international insurance companies to interact with major stakeholders in the Nigerian insurance market.

The efficacy and resilience of Post Assurance Brokers, under the able leadership of Lekan Ajisafe, signify that the most potent corporate approach to tackling global challenges is to advance the influence of the insurance industry on national policies.

Little wonder that Post Assurance Brokers, through the incredible social and business networks of Lekan Ajisafe, has continued to serve the insurance needs of most of the leading organisations in Nigeria and within the international corporate circle.

