INYANG IBOK EDGAR – A WORD OF APPRECIATION

On behalf of the whole Edgar clan, both at home and in diaspora, I want to say a big thank you to all of you that supported us in the interment of our late mother – Mrs Inyang Ibok Edgar. My greatest appreciation goes to His Excellency, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who sent his wishes and support at a time when I was in the dark as to how to move. I also will like to say thanks to his predecessor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and many Nigerians who came around me during this period. Even Chief Olusegun Osoba that I have never met down to Mrs. Onari Duke, who just heard after the burial. I say thank you all. The little lady who sent N5,000, you are the biggest. God bless you. Mama has gone to rest. We can only say hallelujah.

