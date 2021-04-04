Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki‘s Memorable Moment

For Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, April 4 will go down as most memorable. Dasuki will play host to friends, families, and business associates who will converge on Sokoto, the caliphate’s seat, to be turbanned as the Santurakin Sokoto; a title recently conferred on him by His Eminence, Sultan Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

To be held at the Sultan’s palace, the royal ceremony will have in attendance eminent personalities and admirers from within and outside the state.

The conferment of the Santurakin title on this prince of the caliphate is no doubt a well-deserved honour. Abdussamad, an economist, is Sokoto’s finance commissioner, in which capacity he has been implementing Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s reform agenda of the North-West state.

Before joining the Tambuwal cabinet, Abdussamad, son of the late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki (18th Sultan of Sokoto), served in the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019, where he represented Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency. While there, he chaired the House Committee on Navy.

Dasuki began his political career with his election in 2011 into the Sokoto State House of Assembly, representing Tambuwal East State Constituency. Between 2011 and 2013, he chaired the Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture and later served as chairman of the State Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation from 2013 to 2015. As a lawmaker, Abdussamad sponsored several bills and motions that positively impacted good governance and the lives of his constituents.

With his turbanning today, Abdussamad becomes the second Santurakin Sokoto. The first Santurakin was the late Alhaji Bello Dogondaji, a seasoned administrator and educationist who served as education minister in Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s military government. Incidentally, Dogondaji was turbanned as Santurakin Sokoto by the late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki in June 1995. As Santurakin, he represented Sultan Dasuki on various occasions and events both within and outside the Sultanate. Alhaji Dogondaji died on May 15, 2020.

The Santurakin title originated from Kano royalty and later spread to some emirates in northern Nigeria, including the Sultanate Council. The title, which is administrative in purpose, is usually held by a prince and an inner member of the royal family. The titleholder assists the Sultan in the day-to-day running of the Sultanate. Like in all royal ceremonies, today’s turbanning of Abdussamad Dasuki promises to be splendid.

