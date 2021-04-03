World Autism Awareness: 12-year-old Boy to Feature Artwork at Terra Kulture

By James Emejo

As part of activities to commemorate the 2021 World Autism awareness day, 12-year-old Zizah Okeugo, will feature his spectacular artwork at the Terra Kulture centre for creative arts.

World Autism Awareness Day is globally celebrated every April 2, to raise more awareness about people with autistic spectrum disorders including autism and Asperger syndrome throughout the world.

Zizah’s works will be on display between April 2 to April 11, according to his mother, Mrs. Esther Sule-Okeugo, who manages the son.

She explained that the exhibition was an avenue for the public to see into the mind of an autistic person and appreciate the beauty that could be created.

According to her, the event will also culminate in the the launch of a foundation to support autistic children.

She said: “We are immensely proud of Zizah and want to use this event to highlight the ability that exists in autism.

“We plan to also launch the Haven for Autism Foundation in the coming months to support other kids on the spectrum.”

The manager further disclosed that a series of acrylic on paper and canvas artworks, themed,” Eidetic Impressions” by her son would be on exhibition during the period.

She pointed out that the artworks were created by the young Okeugo who was diagnosed with Autism at the age of four and also suffers from epilepsy.

According to her, Zizah underwent constant therapy in speech development, motor skill development and several emotional control techniques to help him blend into a neurotypical world.

She, however, noted that it was when he discovered art and music that he really began to engage with his surroundings and his family.

She said:“Like most kids of his age, he is constantly trying new things and Art and music are his means to connect and communicate what he is feeling.”

His parents discovered that he would draw, paint and play the piano almost purely by memory, leading to the creation of the brand @eideticboy.

On his Instagram page, Zizah regularly shares sketches, profiles and abstracts drawn from his immediate surroundings.

The centre is popular for its art gallery and exhibitions with its annual events such as art auction and Taruwa festival.

