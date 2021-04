On the news there was a report that Mt Rushmore is closed because of storm worries but is that the truth? Was it in fact closed so that engineers and hairdressers could examine the mountain and work out how to create a realistic copy of ex-President Trump’s hair style out of solid rock?

Maybe they could just use whatever technology that created the original hair.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram