Ekiti CP Orders Security Beef Up

By Victor Ogunje

To ensure the security of lives and property during Easter celebration, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, has ordered massive deployment of policemen across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Mobayo also felicitated with the residents and the people of Ekiti State, especially the Christian faithful, on the occasion of the 2021 Easter celebration as they commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Mobayo said: “In view of this celebration, the CP has directed all the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, operational heads and Intelligence officers to ensure the deployment of adequate operatives to all the strategic points across the state to forestall any form of breach of security.

“The Command assures everyone of adequate security before, during and after the Easter celebration as enough Operatives have been deployed across the State.

“We enjoin everyone to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station.”

Meanwhile, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman, Southern Senators Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has called on Christians to rededicate themselves to the unity, peace and progress of the country.

Bamidele said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ typifies love, sacrifice, holiness and oneness, saying Nigeria could only be one country to be proud of, if these virtues are imbibed by Nigerians.

The Federal Parliamentarian, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial district said these in a statement in Ado Ekiti, while congratulating the Christians on this year’s Easter celebration.

The Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, said the litany of crises, especially the drumbeat of wars and general insecurity confronting Nigerians could only be subdued, if Christians coalesced actions with their Muslim brothers to rescue the nation from the verge of collapse.

Bamidele described the current situation as most challenging in Nigeria’s history, assuring that the National Assembly would continue to partner President Muhammadu Buhari to reset Nigeria on the right and progressive path.

