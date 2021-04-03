Easter: Otti Preaches Love, Peace

By Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Alex Otti has urged the people of Abia State and Nigeria in general to cement the bond of humanity among them and reach out in love and solidarity to one another.

He gave the charge in his goodwill message on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, saying that people should see it as a privilege to be alive and, once again, commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, whose victory over death has redeemed mankind.

In the message of love and solidarity signed by Otti’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, and made available to journalists in Umuahia, the former bank boss noted that the troubled nature of the present time calls for sober reflection.

He enjoined Abians to draw inspiration from the supreme and most memorable sacrifice made on the cross by Jesus Christ to free mankind from sins through “acts of heroic altruism” hence the need for people to live for one another, especially at this time of health, economic and security crises.

Otti, whose philanthropic activities has become a reference point, urged Abians in positions of leadership to pause at this period of Easter and reflect on the impact of their actions on the welfare of the citizens who have been consistently shortchanged for too long.

On the lingering health challenges imposed by Covid-19 the former governorship candidate urged Abia people to continue to observe all individual precautionary measures while strictly adhering to safety protocols put in place by government to halt the spread of Coronavirus.

While praying for God’s continued protection of Abians against the Covid-19 pandemic, Otti wished them a glorious Easter celebration. He urged all, especially Christians to reflect on the essence of Easter by ensuring that their conducts reflect the essence of the season, for the good of mankind and to the glory of God.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

