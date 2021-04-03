Budweiser Fulfils Promise to Winners of Smooth Kick-off Campaign

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Premium Lager and official sponsor of the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, Budweiser, has fulfilled its promise to winners of the just concluded ‘Smooth Kick-off Campaign’.

True to the promise of the brand, it recently rewarded three winners of the contest with the prize of a brand-new, luxury Mercedes Benz each in the presence of Budweiser Brand Ambassador,Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, pressmen, and well-wishers.

The car presentation ceremony spanned two days to control crowd as organisers adhered to government’s COVID-19 regulations to avoid close gatherings.

The Marketing Team presented the car keys to Oluwadamilola Oyeleke on Day 1 while Marketing Director, International Breweries Pc, Tolulope Adedeji presented the keys to the automobiles to the duo of Udochukwu Osuagwu and Emmanuel Effiong on Day 2.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony that held at Xovar Lounge in Lekki, Lagos , Adedeji stated that the campaign was launched to reward customers.

“When we set out to launch the Smooth Kick-off Campaign, it was with the intent to celebrate and uniquely reward Budweiser consumers; this is evident in the exclusivity of the prizes that were up for grabs. Budweiser decided to live up to its reputation as a premium brand by giving consumers the rare opportunity to go home with gifts they would not get a chance to win in regular promos.”

One of the winners, Udochukwu Osuagwu remarked that the phone call he received from Ebuka to announce his win was the best he had ever received.

He said, “I am so happy to be one of the lucky winners and I am grateful to the organisers of the Budweiser Smooth Kick-off campaign for gifting me this lovely car.”

Marketing Manager of Budweiser, Olajumoke Okikiolu added that the promo also saw many won the recently released ultra-sophisticated PlayStation 5 Console which boasts innovative features as well as Budweiser Football Jerseys autographed by the legendary, Lionel Messi.

She said, “Aside from the luxury cars, we gave out football-related gifts because we know how much our consumers love football. And as one of the winners affirmed, Budweiser is the King of Beers, and that’s why the brand does not do half measures.

We go all out to put a smile on the faces of our loyal consumers because they deserve it and we will not rest on our oars to keep being the premium and dependable brand they have come to know and love.”

