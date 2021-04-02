PDP Mocks APC over Extension of Membership Registration Exercise

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop pushing “its fake membership registration exercise in the public space” as Nigerians can no longer be swayed by such derisory venture.

The PDP further noted that the moves by the APC to declare another extension of the ‘phony’ membership registration, have confirmed that the entire exercise was a mere sitting room manipulation designed to produce a bogus membership figure.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said: “Our party has nothing but pity for the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee, which has become overweighed by the burden of producing an inflated membership register following the rejection of the APC by Nigerians.”

The PDP stated that this is especially as the public is already aware of the disagreements among APC leaders over allocation of figures, which led to the bloody clashes that trailed the failed exercise in many states of the federation.

According to the spokesperson of the PDP, “APC ought to have known that the game is over after Nigerians rejected their monetary inducement of N10, 000 per registration, even after they offered night registration in some state.”

The PDP counseled the APC leadership to note that further extension of the botched exercise cannot attract the sympathy of Nigerians or give any credence to any ‘fake figure they intend to come out with’.

PDP said the outburst by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other APC leaders, who were ostensibly edged out in the membership allocation racket, had already exposed the plots by the APC to launch a fabricated register.

“Our party urges the APC leadership to listen to voice of reason coming from elders of their party like former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, and end this dance of shame,” he stated.

In any case, the PDP said it would at the appropriate time expose all the shenanigans of the APC, including the roles played by desperate individuals and APC leaders in this attempt to beguile Nigerians with a fictitious membership register.

