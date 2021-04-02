Mosaic Theatre Production Revs with ‘DRIVE-IN’ Theatre in Abuja

By Yinka Olatunbosun

Mosaic Theatre Production in partnership with MTN Foundation is all set for another ‘Drive-in’ theatre in Abuja. The Director, Mosaic Theatre Production, Agozie Ugwu has disclosed this during a virtual press conference at the weekend. The unconventional theatre will usher in the play titled “Tony Wants to Marry” written by Jerry Alagbaoso, on April 4, 2021 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The play features A-List actors like Francis Duru, Osas Ighodaro, as well as Cynthia Nwadiora better known as CeeCee of Big Brother Naija fame.

While unravelling the plot, Agozie revealed that the play is set in a typical Nigerian family system where parents mount pressure on their children to get married at certain age hence the idea of Tony, the protagonist opting to marry when the parent wants. Agozie noted the performance integrates elements of dance and music at its best and a theatrical experience no one in Abuja would want to miss.

He said the idea of ‘drive-in’ theatre is to ensure safety of people in this covid-19 era and curb the spread of the virus. The ‘drive-in’ theatre as a kind of theatre consist of a large outdoor movie screen, a projection booth, a concession stand, and a large parking area for automobiles where audience can view movies from the privacy and comfort of their cars. While expressing his gratitude for the support from MTN Nigeria as the lead sponsor of the production, he also listed Transcorp Hilton, Abuja and Play Network Africa as other corporate partners on the project.

Nonny Ugboma, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, while commending Agozie for the upcoming show said MTN is committed to cultural development that will provide a platform for Nigerian creativity to find expression through capacity building of young people in theatre. She maintained that theatre will help true narration of Nigerian stories and promote understanding of our rich cultural diversity. She reiterated MTN Foundation’s continued support for arts and culture in Nigeria.

The Drive in Theatre is expected to be replicated in Lagos on a later date.

