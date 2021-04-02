Emirates Marks UAE Vaccination Milestone

Emirates is keeping the trust in air travel and showcasing the UAE’s remarkable progress in its vaccination programme.

Owing to this, the airline would be operating a special flight on April 10, 2021, that would carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard.

The special flight EK2021 is expected to depart Dubai International Airport at 12:00hrs local time, to cruise over various areas across the UAE.

The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30hrs local time.

The one-off flight EK2021 is a unique event that not only celebrates the success of the UAE’s vaccination programme to date, but also highlights Emirates’ progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew.

The airline said aviation has been and continues to be an irreplaceable force for good, connecting people and cities, facilitating important trade flows and passenger journeys that bring economic prosperity and joy to millions of people.

Passengers would have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft, which features the airline’s brand-new Premium Economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes.

“The Emirates A380 remains a customer favourite for its unmatched comfort and spaciousness. From the award-winning ice inflight entertainment experience, to the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge service for Business and First Class passengers, from a full-course gourmet meal in all classes to the friendly Emirates cabin crew, flyers can expect the full Emirates experience onboard this special flight,” the airline said.

Passengers travelling on EK2021 would be able to experience all of Dubai International Airport’s services and amenities on the ground before boarding.

In addition, the airline said customers could also try out first-hand, all the latest safety measures including the new biometric and contactless technology which Emirates has recently implemented at the check-in areas and boarding gates at Dubai airport.

As with any regular flight, customers for special flight EK2021 would be expected to arrive at check-in with their flight ticket, from three hours before flight departure. They would be required to bring their UAE ID or passports, as well as vaccination certificate. All customers travelling on EK2021 would be provided pre-departure rapid Covid-19 testing, free of charge.

