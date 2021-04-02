Easter: BasketMouth, Obesere Excite Audience at LiVE! Lounge

By Mary Nnah

As the Easter season chimes with expectations and awesome ideas for relaxation, LiVE! Lounge has unveiled two amazing experiences for the week.

In anticipation of the celebration, the venue is set to host “A Night of Fuji Music” with fuji legend Obesere on Easter Sunday, April 4.

Kicking off the week last Wednesday March 31, was the popular and rib-cracking Laugh Out LiVE! show hosted by Basketmouth alongside some of Nigeria’s finest comedians.

As witnessed on the first day, guests will enjoy a front row experience of Lagos City’s finest comedians while devouring the best of LiVE! menu. The Easter celebrations caps off with a special fuji night with Obesere.

A first of its kind, the evening will feature energetic performances from Nigeria’s music icon Abass “Obesere” Akande, aka Omo Rapala. The native of Ibadan gained notoriety through his unusual music style and slang usage that throws his fans into frenzy.

Famous for his monster hit, ‘Egungun Be Careful’, Obesere is widely celebrated amongst millennials for his wide spread influences in Afro-pop culture and recent transcendence into contemporary music and mainstream media.

LiVE! Lounge is an upscale premium leisure venue situated right in the heart of Victoria Island, offering mouth-watering food options and a relaxing ambience for a select few who love to enjoy the finer things in life.

The lounge is notable for its week-long curated events such as the popular “Outdoor Karaoke Night” on Thursdays and LiVE! Fridays with an exceptional live Band.

