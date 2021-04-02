Akeredolu Begins 15-day Working Vacation

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday commenced a 15-day working vacation, as the first installment of his 2021 annual leave.

A statement issued yesterday in Akure, the state capital by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Richard Olatunde, said that the governor had transmitted the development in a letter addressed to the Speaker of House of Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oleyelogun.

According to the statement, the leave commenced from yesterday, April 1 to Friday, April 23, 2021, both days inclusive.

“While Gov. Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the Governor.

