PDP Fixes Zonal Congresses for April 10

By Ejiofor Alike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing the commission that it had scheduled its North-west, South-west and North-central zonal congresses for April 10, 2020.

In the letter dated March 31, 2021 and signed by the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and the National Secretary, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, the main opposition party also disclosed the venues for the congresses.

According to the letter with reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.IA/21-031 and addressed to the chairman of INEC, the South-west zonal congress will hold in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, while the congresses for North-west and North-central will hold in Kaduna and Makurdi, respectively.

The letter, which was obtained by THISDAY, also reminded the commission that before the new date was fixed, the PDP had earlier written to notify it of the initial suspension of the congresses.

“Please note that all our party activities shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on COVID-19 as they concern social/physical distancing of people gathering in one place. While thanking you for your usual cooperation, please accept the assurance of our highest regards,” the letter added.

