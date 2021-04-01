PAC Asset Mgt Gets Recognition

The PAC Asset Management Limited (PACAM) Equity Fund has been recognised as one of the Best Performing Mutual Funds in 2020 by Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics that tracks, collates, maintains, and manages a rich database of macro-economic and micro-economic data from Nigeria and Africa.

The category for Best Performing Mutual Funds in 2020 was awarded to ten mutual funds manager with PACAM Equity Funds delivering a return of 55.5 per cent for the period, earning a place as one of the top three performers for the year.

The PACAM Equity Fund is a pure equity fund that invests funds predominantly in a portfolio of Nigerian companies, using a rigorous research-based system.

Explaining its reason behind the recognition, Nairametrics stated that, “this is an Equity-Based Fund by PAC Asset Management Limited. The Fund grew by 55.6 per cent in 2020.

“The performance is impressive considering that it is purely focused on Equity, which reflects the performance recorded in the equities market of the NSE in 2020. The net asset value grew by 41.1 per cent from N204.9 million recorded in 2019 to N289.2 million in 2020.”

In the same period, PACAM’s Balanced Fund delivered a return of 32.55 per cent while the company’s Fixed Income, Eurobond and Money Market Funds delivered a return of 8.12 per cent, 7.1 per cent and 7.19 per cent, respectively.

Speaking on the feat, PAC Asset Management’s Managing Director, Dele Ige, said: “We are pleased with the outcome of our efforts to return value to unitholders of PACAM Equity Fund. “To us this means we need to get better at what we are doing to continue to deliver sustained value to investors. We will keep your money working for you.”

