Ogun Pledges to Complete Arepo, Journalists’ Estate Road in Record Time

By Kayode Fasua

The Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment to rehabilitate and complete the Journalists Estate road in Arepo, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

This is just as it assured residents of the estate that the 2.35 km road linking it to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway would not be abandoned, but would completed in record time.

The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Ade Akinsanya, stated this while on an inspection of the commencement of the rehabilitation work on the road.

Akinsanya maintained that the project, which would be delivered on time for the use of the people, would have a covered drainage for the use of pedestrians as well as other road furniture.

According to him, “This project is not going to be abandoned because the contractor is fully funded. We are going to do everything humanly possible not to inconvenient the people, but at the same time, we need to get the work done.

“This is a dualised road with median and street lights. The water will be channeled to the proper location and into the canal. Also, along the way, there will be a lay-by for transporters. The drain would be covered to serve as a walk-way, and the face of this place will change very soon.”

While calling on the residents of the estate, especially journalists, to ensure they document the changes in the area, as well as ensure that they serve as the eyes of the government on the project, Akinsanya assured the people that within the time frame allocated for the contract, the project would be completed and delivered.

“This is an affirmation that a promise made is a promise kept. As far as Governor Dapo Abiodun is concerned, we want to assure our people that within the time frame allocated for the contract, it will be completed and delivered,” he said.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile, said the project was a fulfillment of the promise of the Abiodun-led government to make movement of goods, services and the people easy in the area.

He called on the residents of the area to support the state government in its quest to make life meaningful for the Ogun people, urging the Olu of Arepo Land, Oba Solomon Atanda Oyebi, to charge his subjects to pay their taxes into the coffers of the state, noting that more taxes would generate into more development.

In her remarks, former Lagos State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), a resident of the estate, Funke Fadugba, commended the state government for not only erecting a sign post to show commitment, but for backing it up with action and fund for the success of the project.

