NSE Celebrates Aig-Imoukhuede

By Goddy Egene

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday hosted its Ex-Officio, National Council, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, to a digital closing gong ceremony in celebration of his years of meritorious service and contributions to the growth of the exchange.

With the successful completion of demutualisation, the NSE has transitioned from a member-owned company to a company owned by shareholders, bringing to an end the leadership of the National Council.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, NSE, Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, said it was a pleasure to celebrate Aig-Imoukhuede for his exemplary stewardship as first Vice President, President and Ex-Officio of the National Council for over seven years.

“The transformational groundwork he laid made it easier to succeed him as Council President and avidly pursue the vision to build a world-class exchange.

“Furthermore, I would like to thank him for his wise and valuable counsel to the NSE over the years which were instrumental in the attainment of demutualisation and will continue to guide the entire Group in this new era,” he said.

In his remark, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, also thanked Aig-Imoukhuede, for the hands-on experience and business expertise with which he hds contributed to the growth of the NSE over the years.

On his part, Aig-Imoukhuede said: “It has been a wonderful journey over the past seven years. “Serving in this prestigious role will always be a highlight in my career and I feel greatly privileged to have worked with amazing colleagues at the National Council, the Executive Committee and staff of the exchange.

“I must also thank the dealing member community, issuers, the investing public, regulatory bodies and all other stakeholders who contributed in one way or the other to our progress over the years, particularly our aspiration to demutualise.”

