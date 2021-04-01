Libel: MFM Registers N500m Damages against Blogger in UK Court

A United Kingdom High Court of Justice has registered the N500 million damages entered in favour of Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries and the church’s general overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, by an Ogun State High Court against Maureen Badebo – a UK-based blogger.

The judgment was registered on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

MFM, the judgment of the Hon. Justice A. A. Adeyemi has become, for all intents and purposes, judgment of the Queens Bench Division and will soon be executed on the judgment-debtor, Maureen Badejo, in that country.

“The judgment of the High Court of Ogun State delivered on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 by which damages of N500 million was awarded to MFM and the General Overseer, Dr. Daniel K. Olukoya, against Maureen Badejo for aggravated libel, has been duly registered in the High Court of Justice in the United Kingdom,” the statement explained.

