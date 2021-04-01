FCTA Disburses N3.7bn to Area Councils, Stakeholders

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has allocated the total sum of N3.7 billion to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as share of statutory allocation for the month of February 2021.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, stated that there was a drop in the month of February allocation when compared to that of January.

Aliyu was represented by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola, at the 151st Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting.

He revealed that in the month of January, the total sum of N3,825,254,760.45 billion was disbursed to the six area councils and other stakeholders, while the sum of N3,736,038,550.20 billion was allocated to the six area councils and other stakeholders in February, explaining that there was a shortfall from the federation account.

The figures released indicated that the sum of N2,079,975,846.79 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1,656,062,703.41 billion was disbursed to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,736,038,550.20 billion.

However, the distribution to area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) received N383, 682, 526.40 million, while Gwagwalada got N381,434, 001. 86 million, and Kuje received N323,721, 864.08 million.

Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N321,822,935.51 million; Abaji got N341, 336, 690.16 million, and Kwali received N327, 977, 828.78 million.

Furthermore, distributions were made to other stakeholders including primary school teachers, N1,284, 373, 922.70 billion; 15 per cent Pension Funds, N226, 478, 989.57 million; one percent Training Fund, N37,360, 385.51 million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution took N107, 849, 405.63 million.

Adesola, who commended all the stakeholders for showing understanding in the distribution of the monthly allocation, however, assured them that other pending issues would be addressed at the next JAAC meeting.

