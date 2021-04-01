Ajang Appointed New Bishop of Lafia Catholic Diocese

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Holy Father has appointed Rev. Monsignor David Ajang as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Lafia.

Monsignor Ajang’s appointment would fill the vacuum created in the diocese last year following the appointment of Bishop Matthew Ishaya Audu as Bishop of the Metropolitan Catholic Arch Diocese of Jos.

Audu announced Ajang’s appointment at a chrism mass at the St. Williams Catholic Cathedral, Lafia.

Ajang was the Parish Priest of the Immaculate Conception Parish and Dean of Zaramaganda.

He was born on March 31, 1970, in Zaria, in the Diocese of the same name.

After his primary and middle school education, he attended the Saint John Vianney Minor Seminary in Barkin Ladi (1982-1987).

As a Seminarian of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Jos, he carried out his studies in philosophy at the St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Makurdi (1987-1990), and in Theology at St. Augustine’s Major Seminary in Jos (1990-1994). He was ordained a priest on December 3, 1994, and incardinated in the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Jos.

He was subsequently awarded a licentiate in philosophy from the Pontifical Urban University of Rome (2002-2004) and a doctorate from the University of Jos.

